Bacteria are in key role for successful recirculating aquaculture farming

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 14:02 Hits: 0

Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing food production sectors globally. Due to continuous growth, ecologically, economically and socially sustainable sites for aquaculture are already in use, which has caused a need for new fish farming techniques. Recirculating aquaculture systems, technology that recycles and saves water, has expanded in recent years. The operation and management of bioreactors has been one of the biggest issues.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909100259.htm