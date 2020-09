Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 14:03 Hits: 0

Scientists develop a novel 'heterostructured' photocatalyst using titanium and copper, two abundant and relatively inexpensive metals. Their cost-effective synthesis procedure, coupled with the high stability of the photocatalyst, provides an economically feasible way to convert waste carbon dioxide and water into useful hydrocarbon fuels using endless sunlight.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909100303.htm