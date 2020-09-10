The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

4 Priorities for Climate Action and Social Equity in the COVID-19 Recovery

4 Priorities for Climate Action and Social Equity in the COVID-19 Recovery Comments|Add Comment|PrintMany on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis are also most vulnerable to climate change impacts. Photo by Omotayo Tajudeen/Pexels The COVID-19 crisis has shown how deep inequalities make society as a whole more vulnerable —providing important lessons for building resilience in an era of climate change. The people most exposed to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic crisis are...

