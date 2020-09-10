Anti-bacterial graphene face masks

Articles

Researchers have successfully produced laser-induced graphene masks with an anti-bacterial efficiency of 80 percent, which can be enhanced to almost 100 percent within 10 minutes under sunlight. Initial tests also showed very promising results in the deactivation of two species of coronaviruses. The graphene masks are easily produced at low cost, and can help to resolve the problems of sourcing raw materials and disposing of non-biodegradable masks.

