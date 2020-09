Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 19:03 Hits: 3

Previous studies have found the human gut microbiome, bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, is associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD). This study used machine learning to analyze data from nearly 1,000 stool samples from people with and without CVD. Results show potential for developing a convenient, new diagnostic approach for CVD.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200910150336.htm