Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020

Powering China with Clean Energy After COVID-19 Comments|Add Comment|PrintRooftop solar panels in Kunming, China. Photo by Matthijs Koster/Flickr Following the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), and its serious social and economic impact, China has started to stimulate its economy in an effort to recover. Provinces have announced their investment plans, in which new infrastructure plays an extremely important role. This infrastructure will also profoundly affect the development of...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

