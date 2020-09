Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 15:33 Hits: 0

Researchers synthesized and tested a bio-based resin for optical 3D printing (O3DP). The bio-based resin made from renewable raw materials proved to be universal for both table-top 3D printers and state-of-the-art ultrafast laser, suitable for O3DP in the scales from nano- to macro- dimensions. This, according to the researchers, is a unique property for a single photo-resin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200908113318.htm