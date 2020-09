Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 15:47 Hits: 2

Consuming the combination of fish oil and probiotic food supplements modulate the composition of gut microbiota in overweight and obese pregnant women, reveals a new study. The same study shows that gut microbiota composition and function is not related to gestational diabetes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200909114757.htm