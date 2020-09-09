The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hurricane Laura’s Aftermath: Miles of Oil Sheen in Louisiana’s Wetlands

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Hurricane Laura’s Aftermath: Miles of Oil Sheen in Louisiana’s Wetlands
Read time: 8 mins

Almost a week after Hurricane Laura struck Louisiana's coast, which is studded with oil and gas industry pipes, tanks, wells, and rigs, I photographed from the sky oil sheen along at least 20 miles of marsh and bayous that absorbed the full strength of the storm. Scientists say warmer ocean waters due to human-caused climate change is making hurricanes like Laura stronger and causing them to intensify more rapidly; Hurricane Laura spun up to a Category 4 storm in just 24 hours.

Tags: 
Louisiana Department of Natural Resources
Hurricane Laura
oil spills
National Response Center

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/09/09/hurricane-laura-aftermath-miles-oil-sheen-louisiana-wetlands

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version