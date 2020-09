Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

In a large study of adults with Type 2 diabetes, moderate drinking (defined as eight or more alcoholic beverages a week) was associated with a 60% or higher increased risk of high blood pressure. The severity of high blood pressure also increased with eight or more drinks per week.

