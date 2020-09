Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

The diets of hunter-gatherers are changing at a fast pace, as in the contemporary world, they are increasingly being deprived of their access to land and natural resources and urged to adapt to sedentary lifestyle. An interdisciplinary study brings forth the underlying causes of food and nutrition insecurity among a San group in Namibia.

