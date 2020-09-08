Plant Science Research Network releases decadal vision 2020-2030

Articles

Plant science research has tremendous potential to address pressing global issues including climate change, food insecurity and sustainability. However, without sustained investment in plant science, the necessary research to solve these urgent problems is at risk. The Plant Science Research Network (PSRN) released its Plant Science Decadal Vision 2020-2030, a report that outlines bold, innovative solutions to guide investments and research in plant science over the next 10 years.

