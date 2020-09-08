The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

STATEMENT: WRI Statement on Passing of Ted Halstead

STATEMENT: WRI Statement on Passing of Ted Halstead This morning, WRI was informed of the death of Ted Halstead, Founder and CEO of the Climate Leadership Council, following a hiking accident. Following is a statement from Andrew Steer, President & CEO, World Resources Institute: “It is with great sadness that we received the news of Ted Halstead’s sudden death. As a founding member of the Climate Leadership Council, I saw firsthand Ted’s dedication and passion to address the climate...

