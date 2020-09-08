Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:30 Hits: 7

STATEMENT: WRI Statement on Passing of Ted Halstead This morning, WRI was informed of the death of Ted Halstead, Founder and CEO of the Climate Leadership Council, following a hiking accident. Following is a statement from Andrew Steer, President & CEO, World Resources Institute: “It is with great sadness that we received the news of Ted Halstead’s sudden death. As a founding member of the Climate Leadership Council, I saw firsthand Ted’s dedication and passion to address the climate...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/zFehgno0Kn4/statement-wri-statement-passing-ted-halstead