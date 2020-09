Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:13 Hits: 5

Autophagy, from the Greek for 'self-eating', is an essential process that isolates and recycles cellular components under conditions of stress or when resources are limited. Scientists have now reconstructed the first steps in the formation of autophagosomes. They show that tiny vesicles loaded with the protein Atg9 act as the seed from which the autophagosome emerges.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200904121335.htm