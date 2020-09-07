The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What Has the Ocean Ever Done for Us? Humanizing the Sustainable Ocean Economy Narrative

Category: Climate Hits: 8

Honolulu harbor. Photo by Bryan/Flickr When we consider the ocean and its relationship to humankind, we often think of it in terms of a transaction: the material and economic benefits the ocean delivers. While these are immense – the value of ocean ecosystem services has been placed at $2.8 trillion annually – there's far more to recognize. The current COVID-19 crisis has...

