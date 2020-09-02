Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 12:35 Hits: 1

3 Hurdles to Racial Justice in Clean Energy – and 3 Ways U.S. Cities Can Overcome Them Comments|Add Comment|PrintOrlando at night. Photo by Erdenebileg Bat-Erdene/flickr For years, city governments in the United States have taken the lead on committing to climate action, with more than 165 cities aiming for 100% community-wide clean energy. But whether ambitious goals translate to ambitious action is another question altogether, and unfortunately we’ve seen cities fall short of their...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/jljIvBUBCm4/3-hurdles-racial-justice-clean-energy-and-3-ways-us-cities-can-overcome-them