RELEASE: New Report Finds Even the Toughest Water Security Problems Can Be Solved

Category: Climate

RELEASE: New Report Finds Even the Toughest Water Security Problems Can Be Solved Report proposes solutions to severe water and security challenges in India, Iran, Iraq, the African Sahel, Central America, and Yemen Washington, DC (September 2, 2020)—Water insecurity is increasing worldwide. Every day there are devastating floods, droughts and water crises around the world; and water risks are increasingly driving conflict and political instability. In most cases, these threats are not merely...

