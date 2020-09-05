Trump EPA Chief Lays Out Vision for Agency Critics Warn Would Create 'Apocalyptic, Devastated Planet'

Category: Climate Hits: 10
By Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CCBY-SA 3.0 US.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler is under fire for a Thursday speech laying out a vision for the agency that critics warn would unleash untold environmental devastation should it come to pass.
Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, delivered the remarks at the Nixon Library in southern California to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the EPA. The agency was established under the Nixon administration.
