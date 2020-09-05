The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump EPA Chief Lays Out Vision for Agency Critics Warn Would Create 'Apocalyptic, Devastated Planet'

Category: Climate Hits: 10

Andrew Wheeler
Read time: 4 mins

By Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams. Originally published on Common Dreams under CCBY-SA 3.0 US.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler is under fire for a Thursday speech laying out a vision for the agency that critics warn would unleash untold environmental devastation should it come to pass.

Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, delivered the remarks at the Nixon Library in southern California to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the EPA. The agency was established under the Nixon administration.  

Tags: 
Andrew Wheeler
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Trump Administration
environmental justice
Mustafa Ali

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/09/04/trump-epa-andrew-wheeler-apocalyptic-devastated-planet

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version