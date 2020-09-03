The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Comprehensive look at US fuel economy standards show big savings on fuel and emissions

A new study finds that over their 40-year history, fuel economy standards in the United States have helped reduce reliance on foreign oil producers, saved $5 trillion in fuel costs and prevented 14 billion metric tons of carbon from being released into the atmosphere. The standards (known as CAFE standards), first enacted to reduce foreign oil dependence, were cost-effective, fair, durable and adaptive, the researchers find.

