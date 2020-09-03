The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wool-like material can remember and change shape

Category: Climate

Researchers have developed a biocompatible material that can be 3D printed into any shape and pre-programmed with reversible shape memory. The material is made using keratin, a fibrous protein found in hair, nails and shells, extracted from leftover Agora wool used in textile manufacturing. It could be used in anything from self-fitting bras to actuating textiles for medical therapeutics and could help reduce waste in the fashion industry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200903155506.htm

