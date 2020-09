Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 17:30 Hits: 4

Search teams looking for human remains are often slowed by painstaking on-foot pursuits or aerial searches that are obscured by forest cover. Researchers are now discussing utilizing tree cover in body recovery missions to our advantage, by detecting changes in the plant's chemistry as signals of nearby human remains.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200903133025.htm