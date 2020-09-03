The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Latest Youth Climate Lawsuit Filed Against 33 European Countries Over Human Rights

Youth plaintiffs (and siblings) Sophia and Andre of Lisbon, Portugal.
Six young people from Portugal have filed an unprecedented climate change lawsuit against almost all of Europe, targeting 33 European nations for failing to take adequate action on the climate crisis that they say threatens their human rights.

It is the latest in a series of legal actions brought by young people around the world demanding urgent climate action to protect their fundamental rights and safeguard their futures.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/09/03/youth-climate-lawsuit-portugal-33-european-countries

