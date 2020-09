Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 20:17 Hits: 4

To understand what motivates people to evacuate during a wildfire, researchers surveyed affected residents. Their analysis of the responses identified key factors at play, including risk perception, gender, warnings from trusted sources, and evacuation plans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200902161703.htm