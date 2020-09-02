The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Newly identified gene grants tomatoes resistance to bacterial speck disease

Bacterial speck disease, which reduces both fruit yield and quality, has been a growing problem in tomatoes over the last five years. Because the culpable bacterium, Pseudomonas syringae, prefers a cool and wet climate, crops in places such as New York State have been particularly susceptible. Researchers have uncovered the first known gene to impart resistance to a particular strain of the bacterium that causes speck disease.

