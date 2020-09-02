The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Globalization is reweaving the web of life

Networks of interactions among species are becoming increasingly similar across ecosystems, according to a global analysis. Data collected over the last 75 years show the accelerating pace that introduced species are reshaping mutualistic relationships and creating new ecological links between previously disconnected ecosystems. These changes to mutualistic networks will influence which species are winners and losers in future ecosystems and may expose ecological networks to collapse.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200902114441.htm

