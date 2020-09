Articles

Small-scale poultry farmers in Vietnam tend to respond to viral outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) by rapidly selling their birds as a way to avoid financial loss, according to a new study. As these birds are commingled with other birds in markets and trading networks, this practice may increase the likelihood of widespread disease transmission.

