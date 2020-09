Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 13:47 Hits: 1

Mitochondria are the power plants of our cells and play an important role in providing energy for normal function of the tissues in our body. Thanks to a metabolic adjustment, cells can remain functional despite damage to the mitochondria.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200831094713.htm