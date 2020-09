Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 15:21 Hits: 3

Ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica whose melting rates are rapidly increasing have raised the global sea level by 1.8cm since the 1990s, and are matching the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's worst-case climate warming scenarios.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200831112101.htm