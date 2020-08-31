Prior exposure to powdery mildew makes plants more vulnerable to subsequent disease

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 15:23 Hits: 8

A key to surviving in the wild is fighting off infection -- and not just once. For plants, as with humans, one infection may or may not leave a plant with lasting immunity. Biologists conducted a series of elegant experiments that capture how pathogen strains naturally accumulate on plants over a growing season. Their findings reveal the importance of understanding interactions among pathogens when developing strategies for maintaining healthy crop populations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200831112349.htm