Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 12:10 Hits: 5

Influenza and pneumonia vaccinations are associated with fewer hospital deaths in patients with heart failure. That's the result of a study in nearly 3 million Americans. One out of five individuals will develop heart failure in their lifetime. An estimated 26 million people are affected worldwide.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200828081032.htm