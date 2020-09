Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 12:10 Hits: 4

A new study revealed that correctly simulating ocean current variations hundreds of feet below the ocean surface - the so-called Pacific Equatorial Undercurrent - during El Niño events is key in reducing the uncertainty of predictions of future warming in the eastern tropical Pacific.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200828081046.htm