A re-analysis of fossils from one of Europe's most significant paleontological sites reveals a wide diversity of animal species, including a large terrestrial monkey, short-necked giraffe, rhinos and saber-toothed cats. These and other species roamed the open grasslands of Eastern Europe approximately 2 million years ago.

