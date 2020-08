Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 21:04 Hits: 1

Why people perceive motion in some static images has mystified not only those who view these optical illusions but neuroscientists who have tried to explain the phenomenon. Now neuroscientists have found some answers in the eyes of flies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200824170451.htm