Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 18:09 Hits: 7

The change from Middle Stone Age (MSA) to Later Stone Age (LSA) marks a major cultural change amongst our hunter-gatherer ancestors, but distinguishing between these two industrial complexes is not straightforward. New researc demonstrates how machine learning can provide a valuable tool for archaeologists, and can identify what differentiates the MSA and LSA.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826140909.htm