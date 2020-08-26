The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How are information, disease, and social evolution linked?

In all social animals, gaining valuable information requires physical contact among individuals, an action that risks spreading contagion. New research describes the opposing evolutionary forces that give rise to the social networks of which we are a part. They developed a dynamic theoretical framework where individuals constantly update their social behaviors to reflect both the benefits and costs of interaction.

