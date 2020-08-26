The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

U.S. LNG Industry's Business Model Doesn't Work

Fossil fuel tanker ship
In mid-July, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette signed an order authorizing the export of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from a proposed $10 billion terminal and gas pipline project in Oregon. The news release accompanying Brouillette's order hailed the approval as having “profound economic, energy security, and environmental implications, both at home and abroad.”

Although the project, known as theJordan Cove LNG terminal, has struggled to obtain state permits and faces vocal opposition from tribes and others, this consistent Trump administration refrain has not changed. The Obama administration made similar claims about natural gas production and energy security, jobs, and the environment, when it oversaw a rapid expansion of the LNG export industry

President Obama and President Trump were on the same page about LNG exports. They also share something else in common: They were both dead wrong. 

