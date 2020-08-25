The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tracing the cosmic origin of complex organic molecules with their radiofrequency footprint

How did organic matter reach the Earth in the first place? One way to ponder this question is by observing the distribution and abundance of complex organic molecules in interstellar gas clouds. However, detecting such molecules in the less dense regions of these gas clouds has been challenging. Now, scientists have found concluding evidence for the presence of a particular complex organic molecule in such a region for the first time.

