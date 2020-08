Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 13:08 Hits: 3

Resistant to heat and drought, millets are making a comeback in India, along with a chance for marginalized farmers to take control of their lives.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0825/In-India-an-ancient-grain-is-revived-for-the-modern-era?icid=rss