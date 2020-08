Articles

The intervertebral discs connect the vertebrae and give the spine its mobility. The disc consists of a cartilaginous fibrous ring and a gelatinous core as a buffer. It has always been assumed that only humans and other mammals have discs. A misconception, as a research team has now discovered: Even Tyrannosaurus rex could have suffered a slipped disc.

