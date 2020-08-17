Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 22:00 Hits: 4

The Impact of Organized Crime in Fisheries Extends Far Beyond the Ocean Comments|Add Comment|PrintWhether on-shore, at sea or anywhere else in the fisheries value chain, organized crime in fisheries takes a massive toll on those living in coastal communities. Photo by Aleksey Malinovsky/Unsplash Despite the name, organized crime in fisheries is not only about fishing. While illegal fishing is a serious problem across many regions of the world, organized crime in the fisheries sector extends...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/q486Lf44ebo/fisheries-organized-crime