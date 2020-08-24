The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crossbreeding of Holstein cows improves fertility without detriment to milk production

Since 1960, Holstein dairy cows have exhibited a substantial decline in fertility, with serious economic consequences for farmers. Genetic selection programs in the United States and elsewhere have emphasized milk production at the expense of other traits. Attention has turned to improving these neglected traits for better overall well-being of cows and to ameliorate dairy producers' profitability. Scientists have now examined the effects of crossbreeding on fertility and milk production across three generations in a large sample of Holstein and crossbred cows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200824120036.htm

