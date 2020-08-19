The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Alaska's salmon are getting smaller, affecting people and ecosystems

Category: Climate Hits: 1

The size of salmon returning to rivers in Alaska has declined dramatically over the past 60 years because they are spending fewer years at sea, scientists report. Salmon are critically important to both people and ecosystems in Alaska, supporting commercial and subsistence fisheries and transporting nutrients from the ocean to inland areas. Smaller salmon provide less food for people who depend on them, less value for commercial fishers, and less fertilizer for terrestrial ecosystems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200819085003.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version