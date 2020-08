Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 15:28 Hits: 1

Some 240 million years ago, a dolphin-like ichthyosaur ripped to pieces and swallowed another marine reptile only a little smaller than itself. Then it almost immediately died and was fossilized, preserving the first evidence of megapredation, or a large animal preying on another large animal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200820112848.htm