Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 16:20 Hits: 4

Air pollution is the world's leading environmental risk factor, and causes more than nine million deaths per year. New research shows air pollution may play a role in the development of cardiometabolic diseases, such as diabetes. Importantly, the effects were reversible with cessation of exposure.

