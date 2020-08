Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 16:33 Hits: 5

In an age of global warming, coal consumption is dropping and renewable energy is rising. Nowhere is that trend more evident than in Wyoming.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0821/Power-pivot-What-happens-in-states-where-wind-dethrones-King-Coal?icid=rss