Australia's wish list of exotic pets

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 14:24 Hits: 8

Unsustainable trade of species is the major pathway for the introduction of invasive alien species at distant localities at higher frequencies. It is also a major driver of over-exploitation of wild populations. In a new study scientists estimate the desire of Australians to own non-native and/or illegal pets and the major trends in this practice. In addition, the team suggests ways to improve biosecurity awareness in the country.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200820102432.htm