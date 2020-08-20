The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Koch Academic Influence Returns to Massachusetts With New Tufts University Think Tank

Category: Climate Hits: 14

Koch Academic Influence Returns to Massachusetts With New Tufts University Think Tank
Read time: 3 mins

When a new Massachusetts think tank housed at Tufts University launched earlier this year, Boston-based media described it as a CBO-like center” (referring to the Congressional Budget Office) that would offer an “independent analysis” of proposed state policy and legislation.

But one of the main funders of this think tank, called the Center for State Policy Analysis, is a program tied financially to the petrochemical billionaire Koch family. This apparent Koch-linked funding raises questions about just how independent the center’s policy analyses may be.

Tags: 
Mercatus Center
State Policy Network
koch industries
Tufts University
transportation and climate initiative

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/08/20/new-massachusetts-think-tank-tufts-university-has-funding-ties-koch-network

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version