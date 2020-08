Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 15:09 Hits: 5

Bacteria that can help defuse highly toxic dioxin in sediments in the Passaic River - a Superfund hazardous waste site - could eventually aid cleanup efforts at other dioxin-contaminated sites around the world, according to scientists.

