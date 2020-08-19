The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Understanding the inner workings of the human heart

Researchers used artificial intelligence and genetic analyses to examine the structure of the inner surface of the heart using 25,000 MRI scans. They found that the complex network of muscle fibers lining the inside of the heart, called trabeculae, allows blood to flow more efficiently and can influence the risk of heart failure. The study answers very old questions in basic human physiology and leads to new directions for understanding heart diseases.

