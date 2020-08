Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 16:06 Hits: 6

Unlike chimpanzees in East and West Africa, who use a single tool to extract termites, chimpanzees in Central Africa's Congo Basin use tool sets -- puncturing sticks or perforating twigs plus fishing probes -- to harvest the insects from underground nests or towering earthen mounds scattered across lowland forests.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200819120657.htm